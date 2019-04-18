Hundreds of cars on display at Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, vans, SUVs and concept cars are on display at the 28th annual Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show.

The 2019 auto show kicked off at the Broward County Convention Center, Thursday night.

The event’s founder, Rick Case, the owner of the Rick Case Automotive Group, said the money raised from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

“One of the great things about it, at least for me, is that it supports the Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. We have 12,000 kids in our 12 clubs, and this event helps support that,” Case said.

The event will run until Sunday.

