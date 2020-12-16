Hundreds of Baptist Health employees receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to South Florida hospitals.

Baptist Health in Southwest Miami-Dade received their shipment of the vaccine early Wednesday morning.

A total of 500 healthcare workers at the hospital are now preparing to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

7News cameras captured the first vaccine dose being administered at the hospital to ICU nurse Daphne Pierre.

Many of her peers also came out to get the first dose of protection against the virus.

“Although we’ve been taking very good care of ourselves, I felt it was very important that I came out and I let everybody know that this is the right thing to do, ” said Telehealth Medical Director Dr. Eduardo Martinez Dubouchet.

“As a critical care nurse, I’ve been at the absolute frontlines of this pandemic and I was very much looking forward to being able to see and be around my family and friends now that we are marking the beginning of the end,” said ER Registered Nurse David Lindsey.

On Tuesday, hospital workers at Jackson Memorial received COVID-19 vaccines, becoming the first in Miami-Dade County to do so.

“I want this vaccine for the safety of my family, my patients, myself. I’ve been in the COVID unit since March,” said COVID unit nurse Yaimara Cruz.

In Broward on Monday, 10 Memorial Healthcare System frontline workers received theirs.

The doctors and nurses will now have to receive their second dose of the vaccine in three weeks.

Clinical trials have shown that if they are infected with COVID-19, there’s more than a 50% chance they won’t develop symptoms and the effectiveness jumps up to 95% after receiving the second dose.

“The vaccine works by using mRNA molecules instructing your body to produce proteins that will help protect you and the immune system to produce antibodies that will fight against the coronavirus,” said Baptist Health VP and Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. Madeline Camejo.

“We’re here to show you, the community, that the vaccine is safe and it is effective as demonstrated in the clinical trials, so we’re vaccinating ourselves,” said Baptist Health Medical Group CEO Dr. Bernie Fernandez.

On Wednesday afternoon, residents and staff at The Woodlands at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach will also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The arrival of the vaccine gives us hope, but it does not mean we are out of the woods. We must continue, over the next several months in this critical time period, to take all of the steps, and let us remember, 4,000 have died. We just passed that benchmark here in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

