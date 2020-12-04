Hundreds in Miami wait in line to receive Publix gift cards; food distribution held at Tamiami Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of City of Miami residents who are struggling to put food on the table waited in line for hours for their chance at receiving a Publix gift card, as municipalities across South Florida continued to help those in need about nine months into the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, the city handed out more Publix gift cards at the Little Haiti Soccer Park.

Dozens prepared by coming extra early to secure their spot in line.

The man at the front of the line, Pierre Casseus, said he started to camp out at 11 p.m.

He said he has tried to get a gift card the past three days with no luck, so he decided he wasn’t going to take any chances on Friday.

“It’s $250, it’s OK, buy some stuff for my house like food and everything. A little bit of help anywhere,” he said.

Just after 9 a.m., Casseus finally received his gift card.

“I’m going back home now to go sleeping,” he said. “Later, when I wake up, then I go to the shopping to get some food, something to eat.”

Karen Smith said she waited in line from 4:30 a.m. on Friday so that her family can enjoy Christmas.

“‘Cause I want to be in line and make sure I get me some Publix, something for my grandkids,” she said. “I’m going to make a very nice Christmas, yes.”

Some who waited in line expressed they are going through a difficult time and still cannot find work.

“No food, no job, nothing to do,” one woman said.

“Clearly there’s a need in all our communities in the City of Miami,” said City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson. “Two hundred and fifty today here and 150 in Model City. Probably another 150 in Overtown and another 150 in Wynwood.”

Similar distributions have been taking place in other parts of Miami-Dade as well as Broward.

Another giveaway also took place at Tamiami Park, Friday morning.

Volunteers handed out bags of groceries to residents at the drive-thru food distribution event organized by Feeding South Florida.

A bird’s-eye view captured vehicles lined, up as hundreds of people waited to grab the goods.

“You need food. You need to take care of your family,” said Roberto Rodriguez.

Close to 620 vehicles were at the park at one point, according to volunteers.

Recipients said they have been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic, and it is still difficult to put food on the table.

“Well, I was out of work before, toom but it just got worse,” said Mohammed Kahn. “It makes it hard to move around and move forward.”

“I lose everything. Everything,” said Rodriguez, “but I’m very happy to know that I am healthy and you guys are healthy and my wife is healthy, everybody’s healthy.”

Back in Miami, city leaders said they distributed hundreds of gift cards in different parts of the city.

“We’re going to try to do it the best we can through the remainder of the month — be it money, be it food programs — and give people the opportunity to have something and not be totally in dire need during the holidays,” said Watson.

Officials at Roberto Clemente Park said they have about 70 gift cards to distribute every day, seven days a week, beginning at 9 a.m.

Another drive-thru food distribution has been scheduled for Saturday morning at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.