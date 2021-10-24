MIAMI (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida saw a sea of pink this weekend, as hundreds of people took part in two events aimed at raising breast cancer awareness.

7News reporter and weekend anchor Robbin Simmons emceed the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at loanDepot Park, formally Marlins Park, in Miami, Saturday morning.

Over in Broward, hundreds more turned out at Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale.

These events, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, have helped bring together people, companies and communities to unite to end breast cancer for more than two decades.

On hand at one of the events was Andrew Koenig, President of City Furniture.

“Today, City is here to help out and support the Making Strides Walk. We’ve been doing it for over five years,” he said. “Proud supporter. My mom passed away from breast cancer, so our entire company is uniting to gather here for the walk and raise awareness and a whole bunch of money. Our goal is $500,000 this fourth quarter for American Cancer Society, and we’re really happy to be here.”

Also taking part of the celebration was Dr. Omar Rashid, local board chairman of the American Cancer Society.

“Our goal is to celebrate the breast cancer survivors in the community — all the different support around them, from health systems, from community leaders — and also raise money and awareness so we can continue to improve outcomes,” he said.

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez emceed the Hollywood event.

Making Strides has the largest network of breast cancer awareness in the country.

