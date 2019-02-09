NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and took to the streets to honor Trayvon Martin at a special event in Miami-Dade County.

The Trayvon Martin Foundation hosted the Seventh Annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk, which began at Gardens Promenade in Miami Gardens, Saturday morning.

Marchers then made their way to Carol City Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The community event pays tribute to Martin, the unarmed African-American teenager who was shot and killed while walking home in Sanford, Florida on Feb. 26, 2012. He was 17.

Young people, community leaders and celebrities came together for honest talks about about youth empowerment and how to overcome violence in neighborhoods.

Martin’s family spoke at the event.

“I just think that us coming together as a community, as a people, as a whole, showing strength in numbers, is just what we’re about,” said Tracy Martin, the slain teen’s father. “We know that at any given time that our kids can be targeted, and so to keep it in perspective, we need to gather now and come together to come up with solutions to rectify the problems that are happening in our communities, and so that’s what this is all about.”

A gala will take place Sunday to conclude the remembrance weekend.

Martin would have turned 24 on Tuesday.

