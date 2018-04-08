MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a difficult day for a South Florida community, as they came together vowing to never forget.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach in observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sunday.

They prayed and lit candles in honor of the six million Jewish people who were killed.

Leaders of Miami-Dade’s Jewish community said it’s important to remember what happened, so history is never allowed to repeat itself.

