Hundreds gather for peaceful protest through Miami’s streets

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have gathered for a peaceful protest through Miami.

Protesters could be seen in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 20th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration, which began earlier in the day, has continued to grow and has remained peaceful.

Demonstrators shut down Northwest 12th Avenue as they wound their way down several streets throughout the city. Every few minutes and every few blocks the demonstrators travel, they take a knee to protest the death of George Floyd.

Organizers have been speaking through a megaphone warning participants to proceed with caution and to proceed with peace and respect for everyone around them.

Passing motorists have been honking their horns to show support for the group’s cause, as they make their way through the streets.

The protesters have since moved to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 24th Street in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Some demonstrators could be seen holding signs that said, “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter” as they continued their march through the city.

