Hundreds gather for funeral of MDPD officer killed in ATV crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of a Miami-Dade Police officer who was killed in an ATV crash in Cutler Bay.

Friends, family, fellow officers and members of the community gathered at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Friday afteroon, to remember officer Jermaine Brown.

“As the head of this agency, this is the one speech that I wanted to avert,” said MDPD Director Juan Perez. “This is the one I did not want under my watch.”

Brown was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 12 after he lost control of his ATV and crashed into a tree.

The 46-year-old officer was a 15-year veteran of the force. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez was among those present at the funeral.

“As we mourn this huge loss, let us also raise our voices and our hearts in thanks to God for all the joy and the strength and the sense of calm that officer Jermaine Brown brought to each one of us,” Gimenez said.

Brown’s wife, a sergeant with department is also scheduled speak.

Brown’s service will also have a 21 gun salute and a fly over by a Miami-Dade Police helicopter.

