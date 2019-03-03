Hundreds gather for Carnaval on the Mile in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s party time in Coral Gables as the city hosts its annual Carnaval on the Mile.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Miracle Mile for the free festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees enjoyed the start of spring with some food, music, art and even a little bit of shopping.

Local artists like Laura Chirino look forward to showcasing their work each year.

“This is actually my fourth year with Carnaval on the Mile, and it’s honestly my favorite festival of the year,” said Chirino. “I always get ready, pump the crowd up, and people just love it. It’s very nice. It’s so Miami.”

Sunday was the festival’s last day.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.