Hundreds come out for body positivity walk in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came out for a body positivity walk in Coconut Creek, Saturday.

The Alliance for Eating Disorders hosted its seventh annual celebrating everyBODY walk at Tradewinds Park.

The event included live entertainment, a photobooth and an arts and crafts area for kids.

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen received a lifetime achievement award for her advocacy on behalf of those dealing with eating disorders.

All proceeds from the event went to helping raise awareness and promote education of eating disorders.

