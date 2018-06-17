WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - It was a day of fun in the sun in Wilton Manors, as hundreds came together in a show of support for the LGBTQ community at the city’s annual pride parade.

A sea of colors filled Winton Drive, Saturday, as revelers gathered to celebrate Pride Month.

“Today is everything,” said attendee Erin Pillon. “It’s happy pride, it’s happy being free. It’s amazing for everyone to be able to be themselves.”

The annual Stonewall Parade and Festival is a commemoration of a turning point in history for the LGBTQ community — from the Stonewall riots of 1969 to today.

Reveler Will Kingston said the community has come a long way since the beginning of the movement for LGBTQ rights.

“It’s pretty impressive, from where the whole gay pride movement has moved from 20 years ago,” he said. “When you think back to Ryan White and where we are today, it’s incredible.”

BTU showing support for LGBTQ members at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors. pic.twitter.com/ymq1nbnqGo — BTU (@BrowardTeachers) June 16, 2018

Hundreds marched down Wilton Drive, rainbow flags waving and equality signs held high.

“I’m loving it, loving it,” said Natasha. “A friend called me, spur of the moment, and I came. Having a blast.”

The LGBTQ community dedicates the month of June to pride events, and Wilton Manors came out to show support — from law enforcement to nonprofit organizations.

“We’re happy to have a community we can be proud of and be a part of and a place to go,” said attendee Paul Willingham.

“I’m new to Florida, and it’s nice to find a place that really gives me the freedom and reinforcement of who I am,” said Andrew Becerra.

Great vibes today at Wilton Manors #Pride⁠! Shoutout to our incredible organizers and volunteers. We won’t rest until we build a more tolerant and accepting Florida! #LoveWins⁠ @CommishCarson pic.twitter.com/wN3dzqQBjx — Mayor Philip Levine (@MayorLevine) June 16, 2018

Even South Florida’s own Billy the Marlin made an appearance, all to celebrate a day of acceptance and love.

“It means a celebration of life, being happy, being who you are,” said Carvelle.

This year’s Stonewall Parade and Festival marks 19 years in Wilton Manors.

