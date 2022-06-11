CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians came together this weekend to call for an end to gun violence, as they took part in “March for Our Lives” events that drew thousands of people across the country.

From Parkland and Weston to Coral Gables, protesters made their voices heard loud and clear on Saturday.

“We need to provide protection for our students,” said a woman at the Parkland event.

Sixteen-year-old Zoe Weissman, the director of March for Our Lives Parkland, said she felt compelled to be part of the change.

“We just want people to realize that we’re still here. We’re not going to stop fighting until we get comprehensive gun violence prevention,” she said.

Weissman was in West Glades Middle School, located next door to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, when the mass shooting happened on Feb. 14, 2018.

Along with so many others that showed up this weekend despite rainy weather, Weissman and other organizers want to pressure lawmakers to make a change.

Also on hand was Debbie Hixon, who lost her husband during the Parkland massacre.

“We can do better, and we deserve better,” she said. “Universal background checks, red flag laws, the idea that we’re keeping firearms out of the hands of people who are known to either want to harm themselves or others.”

Passionate pleas were also heard in Weston, where hundreds more came together.

“It affects everyone. No matter what your age, sex, religion, anything is, it affects everyone,” said organizer Gowri Abhinand, “so it’s important to actually address this issue. It’s not about party lines, it’s about coming together to find a solution.”

In Coral Gables, a large crowd gathered outside City Hall, where a rally continued late Saturday afternoon. Between 200 and 300 people are estimated to be in attendance.

Speakers included Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, students and activists.

After the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, demonstrators hope this is the tipping point for gun reform.

“We need you to vote for lawmakers who believe in what the general population of America believes in,” said Hixon, “and that is, we can do better, and we deserve better.”

“It means a lot to see how many people care for our mission. At the same time, it also gives me hope that we’re going to be able to make a change,” said Weissman.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.