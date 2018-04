MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people walked for a cause on miami beach over the weekend.

Hundreds braved the Sunday morning rain for the 30th Annual Aids Walk Miami.

The event marks 30 years since the Surgeon General published the government’s first major statement on HIV prevention.

Proceeds from the walk will help fund services for people living with HIV or Aids.

