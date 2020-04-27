Hundreds attend drive-thru food distribution at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The start of another week amid the coronavirus pandemic is bringing hundreds to drive-thru food distributions across South Florida.

Farm Share, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and City of Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez partnered together to hold a distribution event at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St., on Monday morning.

A long line of vehicles could be seen wrapped around the mall hours before the event started at 8 a.m.

Organizers said drivers began waiting as early as 10:30 p.m. the night before to ensure they would receive the food they need.

“It’s been real rough,” said recipient Umberto Sanchez.

Nearly 1,300 bags of food were distributed to struggling families at the event.

Grocery items and hot meals were distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Food drives will be held at Dolphin Mall every Monday until further notice.

