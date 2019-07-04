Humane Society of Broward offers tips on calming pets on 4th of July

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fireworks on the Fourth of July makes many Americans feel patriotic, but your pets at home, on the other hand, could be feeling extremely anxious.

“It’s important to make sure your pets are safe during the holiday,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County. “More pets go missing during the Fourth of July than any other time of year.”

Fireworks can be traumatic to dogs, leaving them feeling stressed and anxious.

“The loud noises really do upset dogs,” said Wachter. “Some dogs, nothing phases them. They’re fine, but for a lot of dogs it really is upsetting… he agrees.”

The Humane Society of Broward County asks pet owners to keep their pets inside.

Dogs may shiver, pant and try to hide, while cats may become stressed by the loud noises and flashes of light.

“Inside the house in a secure room. If your dog is used to a crate, put them in a crate. You might want to put on soft music, the TV to help drown out the sounds.

Over-the-counter calming treats and collars may also work for your pets.

“Another good tip is to exercise your dog a lot during the day,” said Wachter. “Of course, if it’s super hot you don’t want to overdo it, but get your dog out, take them for a walk. Maybe a little extra exercise will let your dog sleep through the night.”

Giving a dog a treat inside of a toy can keep them busy for a couple of hours.

“Put stuff inside and then put them in their crate,” said Wachter.

Owners are urged to make sure their pets are wearing an ID collar tag on Independence Day with updated contact information, just in case a pet escapes.

Those who know their pets get really anxious are advised to not wait until the last minute to contact their vets to possibly get help.

