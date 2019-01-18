Humane Society of Broward County offers pet food and assistance to families affected by government shutdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is offering pet food and assistance to families affected by government shutdown.

On Friday, the HSBC announced they will be distributing free pet food and cat litter to government employees that need help.

They will also be providing certain services for family pets that had “prior arrangements” at the center.

Government employees seeking help can stop by the Humane Society of Broward County’s animal admissions building with a valid form of government identification.

The HSBC is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

