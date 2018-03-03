MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians’ four-legged friends took center stage at the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s 19th annual Walk for the Animals, Saturday.

More than 3,000 animal lovers and their precious pets headed to Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami for a day of fun, games and fundraising.

“There’s every dog possible, from a teeny-tiny, three-pound dog to huge Great Danes, Rottweilers, all kinds of dogs,” said Laurie Hoffman, executive director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami spokesperson Laurie Hoffman.

One-hundred percent of the money raised helps the Humane Society provide care for homeless and abandoned animals. The funds will be used to provide cats and dogs with food, shelter and medical attention as they wait for a forever home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.