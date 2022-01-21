MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A crime crackdown in Medley led to the rescue of a young victim of human trafficking.

Officials found the victim at a hotel between Northwest South River Drive and 123rd Street Road, Thursday.

They said the 19-year-old was being forced into prostitution through the use of drugs.

Medley Police arrested 40-year-old Raul Jimenez-Rodriguez and 30-year-old Grettel Canceres-Crego.

They both face multiple charges.

