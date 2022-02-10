SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A survivor of human trafficking is sharing her story and praising a doctor who was trained to spot trouble.

“I am a survivor of sex trafficking,” said Vanessa.

Using her first name only, Vanessa talks about her time as a victim of human trafficking.

“I was trafficked for about almost seven years of my life,” she said.

All those years, she was forced to perform acts against her will, day in and day out, and if she spoke up, she was beaten, one time so badly, she had to be taken to the hospital.

Thankfully, one of the doctors knew what to do.

“He gave me the information. He gave me all the knowledge, and he gave me the strength enough to actually take my first step,” said Vanessa.

She credits training implemented by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for that doctor knowing what to do.

“I’m so thankful that you’re safe and that you, you need to know how much you did to make sure that you could free yourself, because there are so many that lose the will,” said Wasserman Schultz.

With the help of others, the congresswoman continues her fight against human trafficking, so they can save others like Vanessa.

“I prayed day and night for somebody to help me get out,” said Vanessa.

