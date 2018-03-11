ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have uncovered human remains in the backyard of a Disney worker who has been missing since 2015.

Officials went to check on Michael Shaver, who worked as a monorail mechanic, at his central Florida home on Feb. 16. His 35-year-old wife Laurie Shaver said she hadn’t heard from him since 2015 and allowed investigators to search the home.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies noticed what seemed like new concrete near a fire pit in the backyard. They asked to bring in a cadaver dog but she refused. They returned with a warrant and dug up an arm bone Friday. The Orlando Sentinel reports they found more remains over the weekend along with some articles of clothing.

His sister Stacie Shaver said they didn’t call authorities because they thought they could find him on their own.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.