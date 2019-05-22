Huge leatherback turtle spotted nesting on South Florida beach

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A giant leatherback turtle was spotted on the coast of a South Florida beach nesting in broad daylight.

Photos taken by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center show the mama turtle as she laid in the sand.

The center said it is not known why some turtles choose to nest in broad daylight. However, it is a rare occurrence.

The Marinelife center said bystanders who happen to witness a turtle nesting should keep their distance so the turtle can safely and successfully lay her eggs.

Leatherback turtles are the largest of all sea turtle species living in the world, according to the Marinelife Center experts.

