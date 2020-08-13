HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson attends groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of President Donald Trump’s administration made a stop in South Florida for a groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson was in Miami for the groundbreaking of a new complex, Thursday.

The new building is going to include 120 new apartments and will be part of an existing affordable housing complex called Three Round Towers.

When all is completed, the entire complex will have 383 apartments.

Construction costs will be a sum of $106 million.

“Here we are celebrating the largest opportunity zone project, perhaps in the entire country,” he said. “You know, nearly $107 million development, expanding three separate buildings — one of which will be a total new construct.”

This was Carson’s first stop. He will also be in Miami with city mayor Francis Suarez for a similar groundbreaking for a building that has 250 apartments.

That building will be used for both residential and business purposes.

