SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community members continue to show their support for the victims affected by the partial building collapse in Surfside.

On Friday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county has reached a limit of supplies collected for those who have been displaced.

“At this time, we have received all the donations of goods and volunteers that we can handle,” she said. “We’re very, very grateful to everyone who has contributed, and we will let people know as the need presents.”

Organizers with the Shul of Bal Harbour also said they are inundated with supplies and are now trying to determine the best way to distribute them to survivors.

However, organizations continue to accept cash donations.

As of Friday afternoon, four people have died from the collapse, 159 people remain unaccounted for while 120 people have been accounted for.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9449 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

