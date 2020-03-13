How to make sanitizing products while under quarantine

(WSVN) - Some people having a hard time finding cleaning products and hand sanitizers are wondering what they can do to protect their family.

Empty shelves without sanitizers are becoming more and more common for people looking for cleaning supplies.

But you can make your own with stuff you already have at home.

Most people have a gallon of bleach at home, and it is still available in stores across South Florida.

If the bleach is combined with water you have your own spray cleaner.

The C.D.C. recommends using four teaspoons of bleach mixed with a quart of water.

First, find a spray bottle. You can buy one, or clean out one you already have. Even 20 ounce soda bottles will work since most sprayers will fit on top.

Next, measure out your bleach and carefully pour it into the container. We did it in the sink because you don’t want to get pure bleach on your clothes or skin.

Then we used tap water to top off the mixture.

The C.D.C. recommends you clean surfaces with soap and water before using disinfectants like bleach.

Some local pharmacies have signs on how to make your own hand sanitizer using rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel.

While finding rubbing alcohol is a bit hard right now, if you have some in your house, most stores have aloe vera gel readily available.

You need two parts rubbing alcohol to one part aloe vera gel.

We used 1/3 cup aloe vera gel and topped it off with 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol.

Then just stir it up and put it into a clean container.

Note that the solution is more runny than hand sanitizers you buy in the store.

You can use empty hand sanitizer containers, travel containers or even, again, an empty soda bottle with the sprayer. Since the solution is runny, spray containers work well.

As always, washing your hands is the first line of defense, but if you’re in a pinch, and that’s not possible, these homemade products are better than doing nothing.

