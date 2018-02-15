How to help victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Here is information on how you can help the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Schools has set up a GoFundMe page to help collect funds for the victims of the shooting. To donate, click here.

OneBlood is also urging people with O-negative blood to donate to help replenish the blood supply. A blood drive is being held at Cox Media from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on the blood drive and how to donate blood, click here.

The FBI is asking anyone with information that may help them in their investigation contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also send photos and videos through an online form found here.

For victims of the shooting, Broward County Public Schools is offering grief counseling from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. For more information, call 754-321-HELP or 754-321-4357. You can also email wesupport@browardschools.com.

Counselors can be found at Pine Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater, Coral Springs Gymnasium and the Coral Springs Center For The Arts

This list will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

