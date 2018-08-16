How to get your overdraft fees reimbursed from SunPass

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation says any customers who got overdraft charges due to a backlog of SunPass charges can now file a claim for reimbursement.

SunPass suspended posting charges in June for what was supposed to be a week during the upgrade, but charges didn’t resume posting until a month later.

To make up for lost time, the company that manages the toll billing system, Conduent, began repeatedly charging customers for tolls recorded during the botched upgrade.

A backlog of roughly 130 million transactions led to so many charges that some drivers saw their bank accounts run into the red.

Customers who were charged overdraft fees from their banks between June 11 and August 17 can file a claim to get those fees reimbursed. The state says Conduent will be billed for customers’ overdraft fees.

You can file a claim through the mail, via fax, at a SunPass walk-in center, or on SunPass.com.

To file a reimbursement request on their website, customers must log into their SunPass accounts:

Select Online Support from the left side menu.

On the “Reason for Contact” dropdown list, select “Overdraft Fee Reimbursement” and then “Request.”

You will then be asked to upload your bank statement, but are encouraged to remove any personal information other than your first and last name prior to uploading.

Finally you must explain your situation in the comment box and note whether you prefer your reimbursement mailed to you as a check or applied to your SunPass account as a toll credit.

For full instructions on the online reimbursement process, click here.

To make an in-person request at a walk-in center, check their full list of locations here.

To mail your request, send to:

General Customer Correspondence and Enrollment

Florida Department of Transportation/SunPass

PO Box 447

Ocoee, FL 34761

To file a request by fax, use (888) 265-1725.

FDOT notes mail or fax requests may take longer to process.

