How to get COVID vaccine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida seniors have complained that getting an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is impossible.

Seniors have expressed frustration in regards to receiving a vaccine, and those who have attempted to schedule an appointment for loved ones have shared the same frustration. Some hospitals and the Florida Department of Health do not know when their next supply of vaccines are arriving, so they stress patience.

Confusion, frustration, even anger are the common themes surrounding getting the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida.

Arlene Lieberman wants the vaccine, but has not had any luck.

“It’s getting to be very stressful for me,” Lieberman said. “A little depression coming on, a little fear.”

Lieberman is not alone, so let’s clarify.

First, who is eligible?

All long-term care residents, healthcare workers and those 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

For those living in Miami-Dade County, they can visit miamidade.gov/vaccine for more information.

“Our top priority continues to be getting shots into arms as fast as possible for all of our Miami-Dade County residents,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The website currently states “Please check back periodically as additional vaccines become available.”

The county has also launched a hotline. Residents can call 305-614-2014 for more information.

“Between the phone line and online appointment system, we’ve booked an additional 2,400 appointments with the latest supply we got from the state. Vaccines are administered at the zoo and at our new site at Miami-Dade College campus North.

Jackson Health system has been scheduling and vaccinating when there is supply.

Those seeking to be vaccinated have to go their website at jhsmiami.org/comvac. All appointments have been filled, but keep trying as supply keeps coming in.

For those who are not web savvy, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami both have the same phone number: 1-888-499-0840.

Slots are currently full, but call and give the requested information. Once they determine eligibility, people who called will be placed on a waiting list.

Also, people can call Leon Medical Centers at 305-642-5366. 7News called and spoke to a live person, and although they are full, they are currently taking names and placing people on a wait list.

Baptist Health and Mount Sinai are both full at the moment, but that is constantly changing.

Moving north to Broward County, long lines were spotted at Snyder park in Fort Lauderdale, but vaccinations are happening.

To get vaccinated there, eligible people must first contact the department of health through their hotline at 1-866-201-6313. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all spots are filled.

However, according to Lieberman, it hasn’t worked.

“I’ve called every number I can think of that they have given us,” she said. “I’ve gone on every website. Can’t get an appointment, I don’t drive. I’m housebound, unfortunately, and I just can’t seem to get anybody to respond.”

Those who are able to get a much anticipated appointment can choose these locations for their vaccination site:

Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, at 3600 W. Sample Road.

Vista View Park in Davie, at 4001 SW 142nd Ave.

Markham Park in Sunrise, at 16001 W. State Road 84.

Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, at 3299 SW Fourth Ave.

Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, at 3700 NW 11th Place.

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, at 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Memorial Healthcare is also busy fulfilling vaccination requests. While they have currently run out of supply, people can still try their luck. Current patients can go to mychart.mhs.net or call 954-276-4340 for the latest information.

Cleveland Clinic has currently suspended scheduling, but continue to check its website for more information.

Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale just released a limited number of appointments at 4 p.m., Thursday. Check their website or call 954-267-7600 for more information.

As for Broward Health, like other hospitals and the department of health, they, too, are bombarded with calls.

They have received more than 50,000 requests, but people can go to browardhealth.org or call the COVID-19 call center at 1-866-779-612. They are vaccinating at the Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

People can also try their luck at Publix locations in Monroe and Palm Beach counties. Go to publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida for more information.

Once people get an appointment, they will need to show proof of Florida residency, such as a photo ID, current utility bill or proof of a deed or mortgage is required. Vaccines are free of charge.

