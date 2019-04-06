Housing vouchers ending for families displaced by Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Most of the almost 280 families still receiving federal aid to pay for hotel rooms after being displaced by Hurricane Michael are facing an end next week to their temporary housing vouchers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is ending its Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program next Tuesday to all but 17 families who live in the county hardest hit by last October’s storm.

The other families will have to pay for their hotel rooms themselves or be evicted.

Bay County Commission chairman Philip Griffitts says more time is needed for all residents in the program, given the lack of available housing since the Category 4 storm devastated the Florida Panhandle.

The Panama City News Herald reports that FEMA says the vouchers aren’t a long-term housing solution.

