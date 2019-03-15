Houses of worship in South Florida mourn, step up security after New Zealand attacks

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Houses of worship across South Florida are said to be stepping up security while mourning the New Zealand attacks that killed scores of fellow worshipers.

Leaders at the Islamic Center of Broward County said they have been receiving concerned calls from members of the community questioning what security measures will be taken following the massacre.

Community members reached out for answers about safety concerns for Friday’s worship services, which community leaders are taking very seriously.

“Our community is mourning. The whole world should be mourning. As people were following our creator’s mandate to the Muslim community to congregate and pray on Fridays,” Wilfredo Ruiz of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. “The New Zealand Christchurch community fell victim of a vicious attack, costing the lives of at least 49 individuals. There are other dozens in the hospital right now.”

One Imam said he will be armed when he delivers his sermon later on Friday evening.

