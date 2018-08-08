HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - House involved in police standoff catches fire in Hollywood

A house where a man barricaded himself during a police standoff caught on fire Wednesday morning.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to a person making threats inside a home around 4 a.m. near the 6200 block between Taft and Sheridan streets. Police said they heard gunshots when they first arrived.

A perimeter was immediately set up and, out of caution, police evacuated surrounding areas.

Then, just before 10 a.m., home went up in flames.

Fire rescue has begun extinguishing the fire, but officials have yet to confirm whether the subject was inside at the time of the fire.

Traffic remains shut down to both drivers and pedestrians at North 62nd Avenue near Sheridan and Taft streets.

