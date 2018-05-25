House fire in Southwest Miami-Dade injures 1 child

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was injured during a Friday morning house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said people were inside the home when the fire began, near Southwest 108th Avenue and 216th Street. Police said a child was hurt and airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Officials did not comment on the child’s condition.

An investigation into what started the fire has begun.

