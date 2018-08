FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been displaced after a fire ravaged their home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shared video showing smoke pouring from the doors and windows along Northwest 24th Court and 28th Street.

The home was left with significant damage inside.

The family of three is now forced to find a new place to live.

