PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a house fire that took place in Pinecrest, near Southwest 120th Street and 73rd Avenue around midnight, Saturday.

Two vehicles caught fire and the fire extended to the roof of the house, leaving the house seriously damaged.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the house was unoccupied during the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

