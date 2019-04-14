House catches fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a blaze after a single-family home caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Southwest 114th Avenue and Bails Road, just before 7 p.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

