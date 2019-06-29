House catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a blaze after a Miami Gardens home caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the first alarm house fire near Northwest 29th Court and 179th Street, at 4:41 a.m., Saturday.

Fire officials said they found flames coming from the roof of the home upon arrival at the scene.

The blaze was eventually extinguished after crews pulled a hose line and attacked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

