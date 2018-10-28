House catches fire in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were met with heavy smoke upon arrival of a home that caught fire in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday, to the scene of a house fire along Southwest 83rd Avenue and 199th Terrace.

Windy conditions made the blaze difficult to control, resulting in the fire spreading from the rear of the house to outside structures.

Two people were treated on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

