AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An hours-long rooftop standoff between police and a man wanted by U.S. Marshals came to an end peacefully at an apartment complex in Aventura, though the series of events led to some tense moments for authorities and area residents.

Aventura Police units responded to the scene at the Promenade at Aventura Apartments, along East Country Club Drive, where a man could be seen standing on the roof of the apartment building, Thursday afternoon.

According to Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre, the U.S. Marshals knocked on the man’s door with a warrant at around 1:30 p.m..

“The individual became, I guess, combative and barricaded himself at which point our police department responded with our SWAT team and specialized units,” Maestre said.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the man, identified as 24-year-old Trent Michael Conley, as he refused to surrender.

Officers with guns drawn watched and waited as Conley went everywhere but down.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Conley has played hard to get with the law.

Police said that’s what led to a crash in Hollywood back in April.

Investigators said Conley was behind the wheel of a white Jaguar that slammed into parked cars as he raced to get away from Hollywood Police officers.

In that case, he was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and several additional charges.

Thankfully, the scene at Aventura six months later was considerably less destructive.

“Eventually, we took the scene over. and we were able to take the subject into custody without anyone being injured,” said Maestre.

When Conley finally agreed to come down, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hosed him down as part of a decontamination process.

7News cameras captured an empty gas can at his apartment steps.

Meanwhile, the ordeal had residents here locked in or out of the complex for hours.

“There really wasn’t any direct danger, but we do have to proceed with caution, because there could be a plus one, or there could be a weapon that he might have,” said Maestre, “but our primary responsibility was to save his life.”

In the end, nobody was hurt, and Conley was taken into custody.

Maestre said he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Court records state Conley allegedly committed a violent crime in Miami-Dade County in September that was a violation of his pre-trial release for the case in Hollywood. He is now headed back to lockup.

