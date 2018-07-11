Hotel roof partially collapses, ruptures gas line in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a partial roof collapse that caused a gas line to rupture outside a Ramada hotel.

According to FLFR, the roof collapse happened around 8:30 p.m. along Southwest 22nd Terrace and Marina Mile Boulevard.

#breaking FLFR units on scene of a partial roof collapse that then broke gas line at at hotel. 2275 State Road 84 No reported injuries searching collapse area at this time.@WPLGLocal10 @wsvn @SunSentinel @CBS4NEWSDESK @FischerNBC6 @FTLCityNews @FtLaudFire pic.twitter.com/nl799o7OXF — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) July 12, 2018

Officials said gas started to leak into the building, resulting in evacuations.

The gas line has since been capped.

Crews remained on scene after capping the gas line to search through the rubble.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.