MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.

7News cameras captured several Miami-Dade Police cruisers with their sirens on.

Organizers said they aimed to make the holiday a little brighter for neighbors in need.

After the police officers finished their Thanksgiving feast, they loaded up their cruisers and rolled out to pay it forward.

For a third year, Embrace Girls Foundation sent the officers out with meals and bags full of necessities for those without a home this holiday.

“To be able to come together, and to provide for people in the community who are in need and just to support our first responders, we’re grateful to be able to be a blessing to others,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miesha Darrough.

It was also a busy day for the Branches Organization.

Volunteers were up and early prepping meals at the United Methodist Church of Coral Gables.

“When you put together these meals, you are giving a gift of love to someone,” said Hedy Collver, the church’s senior pastor.

Over 800 volunteers gathered at seven South Florida sites to deliver over 5,000 meals from Dade to Broward for the 22nd year.

“We go to their homes and really make it personal and loving, and we do it with respect and grace, and it’s just an incredible thing,” said Isabelle Pike with the Branches Organization.

In Fort Lauderdale, South Florida Meals on Wheels, in its 35th year, shared holiday cheer with homebound seniors.

“This is so important to let them know that we care about them every day, but especially on days like Thanksgiving,” said Mark Adler, executive director of Meals on Wheels.

And each delivery came with a bouquet of flowers.

Back in Miami-Dade, there was little star power on this Turkey Day.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give,” said P. Diddy.

P. Diddy and his family teamed up with The Caring Place to serve up hot meals, smiles and fist bumps at the Miami Rescue Mission.

“Thanksgiving is not just about us eating; it’s about us being thankful and giving back,” he said. “We’re just grateful to be able to do this.”

