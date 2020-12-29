Hospitals fear lack of beds, staff burnout due to post-holiday surge

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Following the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, there is concern the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

Long lines persist across South Florida testing sites as residents return from their holiday trips.

Hospitalizations have increased as a result of the increased number of cases.

“And they’re running out of beds,” said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci. “That’s the unimaginable, to actually run out of beds.”

That’s the reality for hospitals across California. The fear now is that the grim reality could spread across the country.

“I think we just have to assume that it’s going to get worse, you know, we’re between 100,000 and 200,000 new infections each day,” Fauci said.

Fauci spoke about his COVID concerns Tuesday morning after millions traveled over the holidays.

Many have returned after their Christmas celebrations, while others are heading out for New Year’s Eve.

“We’re in a very difficult situation,” Fauci said. “We never got down to a low baseline.”

Despite long lines and an increase in South Florida cases, hospitalizations have been, more or less, stable over the past few days.

In Miami-Dade, total hospitalizations have climbed to over 1,000 as of Monday, but available beds have increased.

Similar trends are seen in Broward County. Daily hospitalizations countywide remain relatively flat.

“We’re going to have an increase superimposed upon that surge, which could make January even worse than December,” Fauci said. “I hope not.”

Hospital leaders in South Florida said capacity is not an issue, but their worry is staff burnout, as nurses and doctors have been hard at work since early March.

