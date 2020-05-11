Hospitals across South Florida distribute flowers to new mothers

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - New mothers were given flowers at several South Florida hospitals as they celebrated Mother’s Day.

Women at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah received a rose with a special message attached to the stem on Sunday.

At Hialeah Hospital, nurses and staff members gave out roses and cards to new moms.

Over in Miami, mothers at North Shore Medical Center were given a bouquet of roses.

