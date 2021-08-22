MIAMI (WSVN) - As health officials urge everyone who qualifies to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, new data shows fewer people are getting tested for the virus.

The finding comes as COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across Florida.

7News cameras captured a lengthy line of cars wrapped around the testing site at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

But the visuals are not representative of current trends. Experts said testing has gone down over the last two weeks.

Data pulled from the Department of Health and Human Services shows a drop of 25% in administered COVID tests

Meanwhile, caseloads and hospitalizations have increased, and deaths have more than doubled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported most COVID patients who end up in the hospital opted out of the vaccine.

“When we intubate, then almost their last words are begging us for a vaccine, but unfortunately, by that time, it’s already too late,” said Michelle Benitez, an intensive care unit nurse at Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment, an immune system boost.

“Regeneron is the one monoclonal that has been shown to be effective against the delta variant,” he said.

The treatment is available for children as young as 12. Doctors said there’s a short window of time it’s most effective: after testing positive and before symptoms grow severe.

“That can help drive down hospital admissions and, at the end of the day, if you get infected, you’re in bed for a couple of days with flu-like symptoms, and you recover,” said DeSantis. “That’s much better than getting admitted to a hospital and letting this progress.”

Statewide hospitalizations remain high. As of Sunday, 17,253 people in Florida are battling the most severe symptoms of the virus from a hospital bed, an 18% increase from Saturday.

The sites at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Park are offering the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at several locations in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

