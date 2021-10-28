MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of workers at Miami International Airport are calling for better pay.

Hospitality union workers protested outside of the airport Thursday, demanding that MIA reopen all of their concessions companies and pay their workers higher wages.

The protesters said many of them were laid off by the pandemic and are still out of a job.

They also said that travelers are complaining of long lines due to shop closures.

