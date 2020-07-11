Horse, passenger injured after incident along interstate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A horse and one passenger have been injured along the southbound lanes of I-95.

The exit ramp along Griffin Road remains closed after a horse inside a trailer got its leg stuck.

The driver and a passenger attempted to free the horse. The injuries are considered minor.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on the scene.

