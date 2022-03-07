EL PORTAL, Fla. (WSVN)- A disturbing encounter was caught on video at a South Florida school showing a security guard allegedly crossing the line.

A family said the guard had no right to treat their loved one that way.

Not only are they demanding answers, they’re also demanding action.

“Ya’ll go to class. Ya’ll go to class,” said a security guard in the cell phone video.

A scuffle broke out in the halls of Horace Mann Middle School, and the video captured an adult using his knee to hold down a student, at one point grabbing his neck.

The altercation was all over a hoodie.

“I was going to take my hoodie off. What you talking about?” said a student in cellphone video.

“You ain’t got to take it off. I’ll take it off for you,” said the security guard in the video.

The video showing the security guard trying to remove the hoodie was sent to Sabrina Height last Wednesday.

“You can see how aggressive and how angry he was over a jacket,” said Height.

She said her 14-year-old nephew should have complied when he was asked to take it off, but she said, the response to his refusal was over the top.

“How he’s over the child just like tussling with the child? How he has his knee on the child? How he’s like– the whole video disgusts me,” said Height.

Parents at the school Monday are feeling the same way.

“That’s not right. Nobody should not be putting their hands on someone, especially a child,” said parent Rebecca Gonzales.

“All because he didn’t take his hoodie off? Yeah, that’s excessive, definitely excessive for a hoodie,” said parent Carlton McKally.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools weren’t pleased either, and released a statement, which reads, “The behavior portrayed in this video is difficult to watch and runs contrary to the comportment that is expected of all Miami-Dade County Public School employees … This individual has been removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“That’s not good enough,” said Height.

She wants the security guard fired and arrested.

“I don’t understand, like, had to do all of that for one hoodie jacket? He went way, way, way too far,” said Height.

Parents at the school Monday said that certain types of hoodies are not allowed at the school.

