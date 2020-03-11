Hope the Koala is now on exhibit at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The public can now pay a visit to Hope the Koala at Zoo Miami.

The zoo announced that baby Hope and his mother, Rinny, will now be on exhibit on a regular basis.

The zoo announced Hope’s birth in January in the midst the wildfire that devastated the country.

Now, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, zoo officials said they have multiple hand sanitizer dispensers and public restrooms throughout the zoo allowing visitors to keep up with washing their hands while still giving them the chance to enjoy the wildlife.

