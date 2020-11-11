Honor Flight South Florida hosts drive-by parade for veterans in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an honor fit for a hero.

On Tuesday, Honor Flight South Florida hosted a parade honoring seven veterans who served their country during World War II and Vietnam.

Their original plan was to fly the veterans to Washington D.C., but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization decided to host a parade for them with about 35 decorated cars and a WWII vehicle.

“It brings back a lot of things that I don’t want to remember,” said U.S. Navy veteran Charles Willard.

“I know. It’s good and bad,” said his wife Hallie Willard. “It’s good and bad.”

Charles will always be remembered for serving his country with a day to honor those we won’t forget.

“We are so proud of what we do and our veterans are so precious to us,” said Honor Flight South Florida Communications Coordinator Arlene Frankel. “They’re far and few between and we want to make sure they get what they deserve.”

Charles is one of the millions of men who served in WWII.

“You become attached to a squadron that was sent overseas and we were over there in combat for probably a month or two,” he said. “Well I’ve seen a lot and I was not injured, thankfully. I was shot at and I lost a lot of my friends.”

Charles wasn’t alone as his wife, Hallie, also served.

“I became a telephone operator, long-distance, and I helped the serviceman contact their wives and girlfriends,” Hallie said.

Service seemed to run in the Willard family.

More than a decade later, his son, Terrance Lee Willard, felt it was also his duty to be involved.

He joined the Navy straight out of high school in 1968.

“We spent three tours off the coast of Vietnam in the Tonkin Gulf refueling ships at sea,” said Terrance.

With each year more crucial than the last, the Willard family is proof of why we say “Thank you.”

Honor Flight South Florida organized a parade for the Willard family and six other veterans at their Fort Lauderdale homes.

Organizers said since they weren’t able to fly the veterans to Washington D.C., they felt a parade in their honor would be the next best thing.

“When I heard that dad was going to go on the honor flight, I thought it was the greatest thing in the world,” said Terrance. “I know that he was ecstatic about it. I know that this has made his day and I’m excited to go along with him.”

They were given gifts and food as well, leaving Charles overwhelmed with emotion.

“It’s very special and I’m very fortunate,” he said.

The honor was a family affair to hold onto and cherish for more generations to come.

Honor Flight South Florida also plans on celebrating and thanking other veterans and their families in different cities as well.

