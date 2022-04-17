MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place in Margate.

Margate Police responded to the location of a possible homicide inside a woman’s residence located in the 5500 block of Lakeside Drive around 8:00 p.m., Saturday.

They arrived to the scene of the residence and found 69-year-old Laurie Bellshim deceased.

According to investigators, the suspect, 48-year-old Evan Rosenthal, murdered the victim inside the residence.

Rosenthal was found inside the residence and was taken into custody by police.

He has been charged with murder, and is currently at the Broward County Jail being held without bond.

Detectives encourage anyone who witnessed this homicide or who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Michael Berryman at 954-972-7111.

