Homicide suspect in custody after police pursuit in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a homicide suspect into custody who led officers on a chase throughout Miami-Dade.

Miami Beach Police began chasing the white BMW on Alton Road and then along the MacArthur Causeway, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

Officers from Miami-Dade Police also engaged in the pursuit, as the chase continued into the county.

The suspect was eventually stopped on the northbound lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue and 25th Street in Miami.

The sedan could be seen with its doors and trunk open and surrounded by police cruisers.

Officials said a task force out of South Florida had been looking for a homicide suspect. When they spotted the BMW fitting the description, somewhere on the mainland, earlier Monday, they followed it for some time doing undercover surveillance.

The vehicle left the mainland and entered Miami Beach, at some point, so officers with the MBPD monitored the suspect’s activities.

However, the suspect took notice of the officers, took off and a pursuit ensued.

As of 5:30 p.m., there were heavy delays on the northbound side of Northwest 27th Avenue while police continue their investigation.

Police activity in the area of NW 20 Street and NW 27 Avenue. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/NXSdUXD1TQ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 22, 2018

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.