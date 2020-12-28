Homicide investigation underway after landlord finds tenant’s body in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway in Miami Beach after a landlord found her tenant’s body inside of an apartment.

Miami Beach Police officers remain on the scene in the area of Meridian Avenue and Seventh Street, Monday afternoon, two days after the victim’s body was found covered with a sheet.

Kim Bonanno said she remains shaken up after she found her tenant’s body.

“It wasn’t a natural death because someone doesn’t die and then covers themselves completely with a sheet,” Bonanno said. “I opened the door with my key to let the exterminator in, and immediately, we both knew. There’s this terrible smell.”

Police said the deceased woman suffered severe wounds to her neck inside apartment 12A, and they believe she was dead for at least several days.

“When she was located, her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “An autopsy was done by the medical examiner’s office, and they did rule this a homicide.”

Neighbors like Chris Ruble said the victim lived with her son in the apartment for several years.

“They fought like any normal family,” Ruble said. “You might hear yelling every now and then. Very friendly lady, very personable. She would always ask you at the mailbox, ‘How are you doing? Is there anything you need?’ So, it was very sad and surprising to hear that.”

As police continue their investigation, those who knew the victim hope there may be a witness who will lead investigators to her killer.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

